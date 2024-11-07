Approved Holidays for Dorchester County Landfills & Transfer Stations
November 7, 2024/
At its November 4th, 2024 meeting, the Dorchester County Council approved that the County landfills and transfer stations will be closed on all County observed holidays. This will begin with the 2024 Thanksgiving holidays and all approved holidays thereafter. A list of the observed holiday closures includes:
- Thanksgiving Day, November 28th
- Friday, November 29th
- Christmas Day
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20th, 2025
- Presidents Day, February 17th
- Memorial Day, May 26th
- Juneteenth on June 19th
For Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day/Election Day, as applicable as well as Veterans Day next year, the approval is to be determined.