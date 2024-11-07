Approved Holidays for Dorchester County Landfills & Transfer Stations

At its November 4th, 2024 meeting, the Dorchester County Council approved that the County landfills and transfer stations will be closed on all County observed holidays. This will begin with the 2024 Thanksgiving holidays and all approved holidays thereafter. A list of the observed holiday closures includes:

Thanksgiving Day, November 28th

Friday, November 29th

Christmas Day

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20th, 2025

Presidents Day, February 17th

Memorial Day, May 26th

Juneteenth on June 19th