Dorchester County Public Schools Select New Superintendent

Following a national search, The Board of Education of Dorchester County announced earlier this month the selection of Dr. Jymil Thompson as Superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools. Dr. Thompson has been serving as Interim Superintendent since March 2nd. Board President Mr. Mike Diaz said, Dr. Thompson stood out as the best fit for Dorchester County Public Schools and that the entire Board looks forward to working alongside Dr. Thompson to ensure that all Dorchester County children have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Prior to his appointment as Interim Superintendent, Dr. Thompson was Assistant Superintendent at Dorchester County Public Schools. He has also served the district as Assistant Principal and Principal of Mace’s Lane Middle School. Before becoming a school administrator, his career was in Special Education. The board formally approved Dr. Thompson’s contract at its meeting June 13th. His appointment as Superintendent will begin officially on July 1st.

Dr. Jymil Thompson–photo from Home | Dorchester County Public Schools (dcps.k12.md.us)

You can read more about Dr. Thompson at this link:

Dr. Jymil Thompson Appointed Superintendent of Schools for Dorchester County Public Schools | Dorchester County Public Schools (dcps.k12.md.us)