Double Header Launch from Wallops Flight Facility Wednesday Morning

Two rockets will lift off just minutes apart Wednesday morning from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. These launches are NASA sounding rockets that will be carrying experiments developed by more than 30 university and community college teams for the Rock-Sat-X and RockOn/RockSat-X missions.

The launch window is from 6 to 10am – the two rockets will launch 5 minutes apart – reach an altitude of about 70 miles and descend by parachute into the Atlantic to be recovered.

These launches were scheduled for this past June, but were delayed due to weather.

Additional information from the Wallops Flight Facility:

The Wallops Visitor Center’s launch viewing area will open at 5 a.m. for launch viewing. Coverage of the mission will begin 15 minutes before the first launch on the Wallops YouTube channel. Launch updates also are available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites. Backup launch days are Aug. 16 through 18. The launches may be visible in the Chesapeake Bay region.