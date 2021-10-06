Dover AFB 3-Day Force Protection Exercise Begins

Dover Air Force Base is conducting a base-wide “force protection exercise” this week.

According to base leadership, the exercise Wednesday through Friday will entail 24-hour operations and a variety of scenarios will test the base’s ability to respond and mobilize, satisfying annual training requirements. Gate closures and delays can be expected, and commonly-accessed facilities may see limited access. There may also be sporadic power outages.

More information is available from Dover Air Force Base at 302-677-3372 or at the Dover Air Force Base Facebook page.