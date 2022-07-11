Dover AFB Conducts Week-long Readiness Exercise

Dover Air Force Base will conduct the Liberty Eagle Readiness Exercise 2022 this week.

According to base officials, services and access will continue as normal. Visitors and housing residents and Team Dover personnel may hear different alarms and messages from the voice system.

The exercise is designed to validate the 436th Airlift Wing and 512th Airlift Wing’s ability to “generate, employ and sustain airpower across the world in a contested and degraded operational environment.”

“Messages will start and end with the word ‘exercise’ as not to be confused with a real- world alarm,” 436th AW Inspector General Office chief of wing exercises Major Christian Litscher said. “While the giant voice messages may be at inconvenient times, the exercise tasks associated with the alarms are vital to ensuring Airmen are tested properly so they can safely and successfully operate around the world.”

The exercise begins Monday and is scheduled to last through Friday.