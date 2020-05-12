DOVER AFB POSTURED TO SERVE AS KEY HUB IN COVID-19 FIGHT

In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, two Transport Isolation Systems, along with trained medical Airmen, arrived at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 30, 2020.

Dover AFB will serve as the East Coast hub for TIS decontamination in the United States, given its strategic location, assets and capabilities. Airmen will support and

decontaminate TIS modules whose aircrews are conducting COVID-19 positive patient transport missions from Africa, Europe and the Middle East to the U.S.

The TIS design allows for AE personnel and aircrew to transport these individuals while

minimizing the risk of exposure with an enclosure that separates patients from aircrew.

“The Airmen and infrastructure of Dover AFB are vital to the TIS mission,” said Col.

Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “This is a total force effort between active-duty, reservists and civilians, consisting of personnel from six different units from across the country. This team stands united against this shared threat and we remain ready to deliver when called upon.”

After TIS aircrews transport COVID-19 positive members from overseas locations to the United States, the aircrew will bring the TIS modules to Dover AFB where they will be decontaminated prior to returning to follow on missions.

“With this mission, Dover AFB is ensuring not only the safety of our mobility Airmen,

but also the readiness of our military as a whole,” said Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett, 18th Air Force commander. “I am grateful for all the hardworking Dover Airmen who are helping keep our entire force healthy during the battle against COVID-19.”

Dover AFB currently hosts two TIS modules to supplement those used during transport

missions.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus.

State-specific information can be found at https://de.gov/coronavirus.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. If you have additional questions, email

436AW.PA@us.af.mil.