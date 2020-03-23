Dover Air Force Base issues shelter in place order amid coronavirus outbreak

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in the local area, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, has issued a Shelter in Place order for Dover Air Force Base, effective March 24, at 8 a.m. through May 15.

The development follows Governor John Carney’s Shelter in Place order issued on Sunday.

All Dover AFB personnel must shelter in their place of residence unless obtaining food, caring for an immediate relative, participating in outdoor activities such as walking or running, or to seek necessary health care. Additionally, all personnel must practice social distancing of at least six feet or more.

“While I know these measures provide a great deal of inconvenience, they are the safest course of action to ensure COVID-19 spread is limited and Team Dover remains safe,” said Jones. “I mirror what Governor Carney said. The quicker we all abide by these provisions, the quicker we can get past this issue.”

Dover AFB recently implemented reporting procedures for mission-essential only personnel.

Personnel are encouraged to continue practicing strict hygiene measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and staying home when sick. All on-base gatherings, defined as more than 10 people, are cancelled until May 15, unless deemed mission essential.

For more information about the coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.