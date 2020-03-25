Dover Air Force Base reports first case of coronavirus

A service member currently assigned to Dover Air Force Base has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dover AFB officials announced the case Tuesday evening.

Samples from the individual were confirmed at an off-base medical facility in Delaware.

The person is currently in isolation in accordance with Department of Defense guidance and all other appropriate public health procedures.

“We are carefully monitoring this situation and making appropriate notifications,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “The health and safety of Team Dover continues to be the top priority and leadership from Dover AFB is committed to working closely with local agencies to mitigate further spread of the virus.”

This is the first confirmed positive case for Dover AFB.

Public health officials have begun tracing the individual’s recent activity in order to ensure the safety of Airmen, families and the community.

Members and families are encouraged to practice prevention measures including following strict personal and environmental hygiene, social distancing, staying home if exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with those symptoms, adhering to local and USAF Shelter-in-Place guidance, and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.