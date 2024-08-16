Dover Air Force Base Reports the Death of an Airman

Dover Air Force Base officials say that a Staff Sergeant assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing was recovered from the Hudson River in New York City, on Thursday, August 15. Early Friday morning the Dover AFB was notified that the member was declared deceased at Mount Sinai West Hospital, in NYC. 436th Air Wing Commander, Col Chris McDonald says they are devastated to have lost at Team Dover Airman and are “..focused on providing support to the member’s family, co-workers and all of those feeling the impact of this tragic loss. I encourage members of our Dover Family to reach out to one of our many helping agencies for support during this difficult time.”

The name of the deceased Airman will not be released until 24-hours after next-of-kin notification.

