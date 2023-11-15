UPDATE: No Credible Threat Found; Dover Air Force Base Schools Evacuated This Morning Due to Bomb Threat

Update–1:15 pm.

The bomb threat was terminated at 12:27 p.m. Students have been released for pickup from the youth center, and no credible threat was found. 436th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Chris McDonald says ensuring the safety of their Team Dover families is of utmost importance. He adds that thanks to the outstanding work from first responders, they were able to immediately evacuate staff and students and thoroughly sweep the school.

Earlier Post:

Major George S. Welch Elementary School received a bomb threat at 9:50 a.m. today. Welch Elementary and Dover Air Base Middle School were immediately evacuated. The 436th Security Forces Squadron arrived on scene at 10:10 a.m. All students are safe and have been accounted for, according to 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs. The investigation remains ongoing.