Dover Airman Faces Federal Sex Crime Charges Involving Minor

A Dover airman–27-year-old Dylan Williams– appeared in federal court today (September 3rd) on charges including coercion and enticement, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct. According to court documents, Williams is accused of engaging in sexually explicit text exchanges with a 15-year-old victim, driving several hours to pick her up from her home in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and transporting her to Dover, Delaware, where the assault occurred. If convicted, Williams faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force alongside the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, and Dover and Falls Township police departments under Project Safe Childhood.

Additional Information from United States Department of Justice–District of Delaware:

A Dover airman made his initial appearance in federal court on September

3, 2026, on charges of coercion and enticement, transportation with intent to engage in criminal

sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, Dylan Williams, 27, exchanged text messages with a 15-year-old

victim and engaged in sexually charged conversations. Through conversations, Williams learned

the victim’s age and acknowledged her youth. Nevertheless, Williams arranged to drive several

hours to pick up the minor from her home in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and take her back to

Dover, Delaware, where he had sex with her.

Williams is charged in a criminal complaint with coercion and enticement, in violation of 18 U.S.C.

§ 2422(b); transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, in violation of 18 U.S.C.

§ 2423(a); and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, in violation of 18 U.S.C.

§ 2423(b). If convicted, Williams faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district

court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines

and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace made the announcement. The FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime

and Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case with assistance from Falls Township Police

Department, Dover Police Department, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the U.S.

Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Claudia L. Pare is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the

growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department

of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal,

state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit

children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about

Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District

of Delaware. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District

Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER by searching for Case No. 26-mj-448.

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is

presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.