Dover Area Carjacking Leads to Vehicle Pursuit/Serious Collision

Dover Police are investigating an armed carjacking that led to a vehicle pursuit and a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of North DuPont Highway and Route 42 in Dover overnight. According to Dover Police, the incident began when two masked suspects, one armed, carjacked a 2013 Honda Accord from a guy yesterday evening at the Wendy’s/Exxon on North DuPont Highway. Hours later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but they fled at high speed. The chase ended when the two ran a red light at North DuPont Highway and Route 42, colliding with a 2020 Nissan Rogue. Both drivers, a 19-year-old who was operating the Honda and a 53-year-old woman–the driver of the Nissan, were critically injured and airlifted for treatment, while an 18-year-old passenger in the Honda was hospitalized. According to police, they recovered a stolen firearm from the suspects’ vehicle.