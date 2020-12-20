Dover Area Representative Charged with Assault

Delaware State Police were called to a home on St Jones Avenue in Dover on December 13th for a dispute. After an investigation, police arrested 49 year old Andria Bennett, the State Representative of the 32nd District. She was charged with 3rd degree assault – a misdemeanor – and released on her own recognizance. According to Vinelink she is scheduled for arraignment in Dover on December 28th.

Bennett has represented the Dover area for 8 years – winning the seat held by her husband Brad, after he was arrested twice for DUI – once in Lewes in 2010 and once in Wilmington in 2012.