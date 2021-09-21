Dover Businesses Warned Of Apparent Phone Scam

Dover Police are warning local businesses about an attempted telephone scam.

A restaurant in the capital city received a call Monday from someone who claimed to be with the U.S. Marshals Service who was investing a complaint about counterfeit money being given as change. The caller stated someone would be there within 30 minutes and that the employee should have cash ready for inspection.

The employee was also told they were already under surveillance and should come outside. At that point, police were called.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.