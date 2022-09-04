Dover Car Jacking at One Stop Parking Lot

Dover Police are investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of the One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim pulled into the lot and was approached by a woman asking for a light for her cigarette as two black males – one with a handgun approached. The victim turned over an undisclosed amount of cash – then the suspects demanded his vehicle – a silver 2004 Suburban with DE tags – PC168878. The victim got out and turned over his vehicle and one of the suspects drove off – the other ran off on foot.

Both suspects are black – one wore a black face-mask and black coat with silver stripes. The other wore a black face-mask, black sweatshirt and pants. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Tip-3333.