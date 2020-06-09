Dover Curfew Likely To Continue For A While

A curfew and state of emergency continue in Dover, nine days after stores were looted following a march and protest.

Demonstrations have continued nearly daily in Dover since then, and they have been peaceful but have caused traffic disruptions.

Mayor Robin Christiansen tells WBOC says he and the police chief communicate regularly about the situation, and he believes the 9 p.m. curfew is not especially harmful to Dover businesses

The protests are part of a national wave of outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee across Floyd’s neck.