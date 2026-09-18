Dover DMV Drive-Thru to Undergo Renovations

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces that the drive-thru at its Dover location will be undergoing renovations to add a lane beginning September 28, 2026, through the end of October.

During this time, drive-thru services will be unavailable at this location. Customers can renew their registration online or will have to enter the facility.

Customers who prefer using the drive-thru may visit the Georgetown, Delaware City, or Wilmington DMV locations or access 20+ DMV services online using their myDMV account at myDMV.delaware.gov.