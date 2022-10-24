Dover Domestic Incident Ends in Weapons Charges

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested on weapons charges after a domestic complaint. Dover Police were called to Broadstairs Place on Friday night where they determined that 33 year old Rayski Walters threatened a female victim. A search warrant was obtained for the apartment belonging to Walters which turned up a loaded rifle and a 38 special revolver.

Walters was transported to Dover Police where he was arraigned and committed to SCI on $40,100 cash bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (2x)

-Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person

-Menacing