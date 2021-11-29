Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Changes to Bally’s Dover Casino Resort

Bally’s Corporation today officially kicked off its rebranding of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Dover Casino Resort and implementing its all-new Bally Rewards players club program. In December, the exterior and interior signage, Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, table game layouts will be updated.

George Papanier, President, Retail, at Bally’s Corporation, said, “We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to Dover, it’s an exciting time for our customers and team members. I’d like to thank the State of Delaware for its collaboration throughout this process, and I’d also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this significant endeavor.”

Bally’s Dover will announce its official plans for a grand opening celebration in the first quarter of 2022.