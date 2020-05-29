Dover Downs reopening with limited capacity

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will reopen with limited capacity and guidelines from the State of Delaware on Monday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The only available entrance to the casino is in the casino valet entrance in The Colonnade. All other entrances will be unavailable at this time.

As a part of Phase 1, Dover Downs may operate with a maximum occupancy no greater than 30% of that allowed by current fire code. There will be six-foot social distancing guidelines for queues and general standing areas, as well as eight-foot social distancing guidelines in place for restaurant seating and VLT spacing.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming our guests back to the property.” said Nick Polcino, vice president and general manager of Dover Downs. “We are committed to continue working closely with the state to ensure the health and safety of both our employees and our guests remain a top priority as we move forward in this new phase. We have missed our team and seeing our loyal guests each day and are excited to see them return next week.”

Dover’s commitment to both guest and employee safety remain top priority and will be following all guidelines set in place by the State of Delaware.

• Guests and team members will be required to complete medical screenings and temperature checks prior to entry to the property.

• Delaware Social Distancing requirements are 8 feet at slot machines and in restaurants.

• Delaware Social Distancing requirements are 6 feet while standing and circulating throughout the property.

• Guests and team members are required to wear facial coverings on property, at all times. It is recommended that you please bring your own facial covering.

• Our dedicated staff will provide frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all areas.

• Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the casino.

• Employees have been instructed to constantly wash their hands, maintain appropriate distancing, wear facial coverings, and stay home if they have a fever or feel sick.



Due to the current state regulations that restrict capacity, Table Games, Race & Sportsbook, Bars and Entertainment Venues, Hotel, Fitness and Spa, Valet, Retail, VIP Lounge and the Buffet will be closed for the time being.