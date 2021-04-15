Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures 2 In Vehicle

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that targeted two people in a vehicle.

Police say a man and a woman were traveling on South Little Creek Road near Fox Road Wednesday evening, when a vehicle passed them on the left and a front-seat passenger opened fire. The victims were struck but managed to drive to the parking lot of a restaurant on South DuPont Highway where they called police from the parking lot.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 22-year-old man was struck in the arm with a gunshot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police said their investigation indicates that the double-shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.