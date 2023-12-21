Dover Duo Arrested for Stealing From Mailboxes

Delaware State Police have arrested two people from Dover after being dispatched to a neighborhood in the area of Wood Duck Lane in Camden-Wyoming. Suspicious individuals were driving through a neighborhood and checking mailboxes. At about 10:15 p.m. on December 19th–Tuesday night– troopers searched the area for a white Cheverolet Tahoe and found it on Hazletville Road. 32-year-old Mark Morris from Dover, Delaware, and 29-year-old Aaliyah Coleman of Dover, Delaware were arrested for felony theft and other related charges. They had a child with them. As troopers spoke with Morris and Coleman, they saw several mail envelopes and packages on the floorboard. Morris and Coleman were taken into custody without incident. A search of the Tahoe revealed more envelopes and packages with the names and addresses of victims who reside on Hazletville Road and in the community of Wild Quail Golf and Country Club. Morris and Coleman were taken back to Troop 3, where they were charged with multiple crimes including Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Morris was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance.

Theft Less than $1500 where Victim is Older than 62 Years of Age (Felony) – 5 counts

Conspiracy 2nd (Felony)

Theft Less than $1500 – 4 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Traffic offenses

Mark Morris

Coleman was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on her own recognizance.

Theft Less than $1500 where Victim is Older than 62 Years of Age (Felony) – 5 counts

Conspiracy 2nd (Felony)

Theft Less than $1500 – 4 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Aaliyah Coleman