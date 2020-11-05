Dover Government Offices Closed Due To COVID Concerns

City of Dover government offices are closed today due to a few positive cases of COVID-19 involving some city staff members and their family members.



The city is staggering its staff schedule and facilities are being cleaned and treated to limit any possible future exposure. There is no word as to when Dover government offices may reopen to the public.



Business can be conducted with the city of Dover today via e-mail or phone. Updates will be available from the city and on the City of Dover Facebook page.