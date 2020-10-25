Dover & Kent County Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in Dover

UPDATED – 8:30am – Fire crews have cleared the scene of a 2-alarm house fire on Woodland Road in Dover. The call came in just before 5:30 Sunday morning and firefighters from companies across Kent County battled the blaze. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

=====================================================

Fire crews from across Kent County are on the scene of a two alarm fire at a home on Woodland Drive in Dover. The call came in just before 5:30 this morning and officials on the scene say there has been a partial roof collapse, however little other information is known. The State Fire Marshal is also on the scene.