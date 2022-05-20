Dover Library, City Hall Closed For Cleaning; COVID-19 Cases Develop Among Staff

City of Dover facilities, including the Dover Library, are closed Friday through Monday for a thorough cleaning, after COVID-19 cases have spread among city staff.

Dover City Hall, the Pitts Center and Customer Service are also closed through Monday, May 23rd.

The Dover City Council meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be held virtually, under the Executive Declaration issued by Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen.

In the Declaration, Christiansen said he and the administration feel that it is best to err on the side of caution, considering guidelines from the CDC and Delaware Division of Public Health.