Dover Man Arrested After 5-Month Drug Investigation

A Dover man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Webb Lane in Dover Estates on October 31st. Members of the Kent County Drug Unit and Kent County Governor’s Task Force executed the search warrant following a five-month investigation of 36 year old Samuel Seymour of Dover and the distribution of illegal drugs from the residence. While the search warrant was executed, Seymour was found tossing drugs out a window of the apartment – he was arrested.

Delaware State Police say that a search of the apartment and Seymour’s vehicle turned up the following:

Approximately 862.56 grams of powder cocaine

Approximately 31.92 grams of crack cocaine

Digital scale

Drug paraphernalia

$3,930 is suspected drug proceeds

Seymour was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Seymour was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $122,400 cash bond.