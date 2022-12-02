Dover Man Arrested after Attempted Burglary & Police Chase from Rehoboth Beach to Milton

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a home on Norwood Street in Rehoboth Beach early Friday morning. Delaware State Police say just after 3am, 44 year old Matthew Jester tried to force entry into a home and threatened the resident with a large knife. Police found Jester in his pickup but he took off – nearly striking a trooper standing nearby. Police chased Jester as he sped northbound on Coastal Highway and turned into the Milton area where a Milton officer deployed a tire deflation device and Jester was arrested – as he struggled with troopers. A search of his truck turned up a large fixed-blade knife and drug paraphernalia. Jester also showed signs of impairment.

Jester was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Attempted Burglary First Degree (Felony)

6 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Criminal Solicitation Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Numerous traffic offenses

Jester was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $81,700 cash bond.