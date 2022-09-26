Dover Man Arrested After Burglary & Assault

September 26, 2022/Mari Lou

IN & OUT TIRES
Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested for burglary and strangulation after an incident at a home on East Water Street early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:25am and could hear yelling on the open 9-1-1 line. When Police arrived the victim told them 32 year old Nathaniel Bowman of Dover broke into her home and assaulted her with her children present. He assaulted her a second time after she called for help and left the home with some of her property.

Police found Bowman at a home on River Road where he was arrested and charged:

  • Burglary First Degree
  • Strangulation
  • Assault 3rd
  • Theft Under $1500
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (5x)
  • Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications
  • Criminal Mischief

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $38,500 secured bail.

Mattress Peddlers
Posted in , , , , , ,