Dover Man Arrested After Burglary & Assault
September 26, 2022/
A Dover man has been arrested for burglary and strangulation after an incident at a home on East Water Street early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:25am and could hear yelling on the open 9-1-1 line. When Police arrived the victim told them 32 year old Nathaniel Bowman of Dover broke into her home and assaulted her with her children present. He assaulted her a second time after she called for help and left the home with some of her property.
Police found Bowman at a home on River Road where he was arrested and charged:
- Burglary First Degree
- Strangulation
- Assault 3rd
- Theft Under $1500
- Endangering the welfare of a child (5x)
- Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications
- Criminal Mischief
He’s being held at SCI in default of a $38,500 secured bail.