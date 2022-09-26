Dover Man Arrested After Burglary & Assault

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested for burglary and strangulation after an incident at a home on East Water Street early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:25am and could hear yelling on the open 9-1-1 line. When Police arrived the victim told them 32 year old Nathaniel Bowman of Dover broke into her home and assaulted her with her children present. He assaulted her a second time after she called for help and left the home with some of her property.

Police found Bowman at a home on River Road where he was arrested and charged:

Burglary First Degree

Strangulation

Assault 3rd

Theft Under $1500

Endangering the welfare of a child (5x)

Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications

Criminal Mischief

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $38,500 secured bail.