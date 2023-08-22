Dover Man Arrested after Drug Investigation

Image courtesy Dover PD

A drug investigation by Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime unit ended after a search warrant was executed Monday morning on Revolutionary Boulevard and police arrested 32 year old Jermaine Boyd of Dover. A search of the property turned up over 19 grams of fentanyl, ammunition, over 2000 MDMA pills, packaging material and over $4500 in cash.

Boyd is charged with multiple drug offenses:

Possession of Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held at SCI in default of $250,500 cash bail.