Dover Man Arrested after Drug Investigation

August 22, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Dover PD

A drug investigation by Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime unit ended after a search warrant was executed Monday morning on Revolutionary Boulevard and police arrested 32 year old Jermaine Boyd of Dover. A search of the property turned up over 19 grams of fentanyl, ammunition, over 2000 MDMA pills, packaging material and over $4500 in cash.

Boyd is charged with multiple drug offenses:

  • Possession of Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession of MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held at SCI in default of $250,500 cash bail.

