Dover Man Arrested After DSP Recover $50,000 in Stolen Merchandise

A Dover man has been arrested after a multi-month investigation into the theft and storage of about $50,000 of merchandise stolen from multiple retail stores in the Dover area. Delaware State Police received a tip that 67 year old Michah Cuffee of Dover was recruiting individuals struggling with drug addiction to steal merchandise from stores in exchange for drugs or cash. Police determined that the stolen merchandise was being stored at a motel on North Dupont Highway in Dover. Police recovered a large quantity of merchandise from the motel on August 4th – and investigators determined that Cuffee intended to ship the merchandise to another country. An arrest warrant was obtained for Cuffee and he turned himself in to police at Troop 9 and was charged with the below listed offenses:

Theft – Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1,500 (Felony)

Provide False Statement to Law Enforcement with Intent to Delay/Hinder Investigation (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Cuffee was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and released on a $8,000 unsecured bond.