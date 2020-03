Image courtesy Rehoboth PD

Rehoboth Beach Police were called to the Atlantic Sands by a guest who heard a woman screaming for help from another room. Police entered the room and saw signs of struggle and contacted 42 year old Daniel Sullivan of Dover and the 42 year old female victim. Police learned that during a fight Sullivan attempted to strangle the victim. Sullivan was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and disorderly conduct. He’s being held a SCI in default of a cash bail.