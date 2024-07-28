Dover Man Arrested after Shooting in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

A shooting incident early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Dover man. Delaware State Police were called to North Bay Drive in Dover just before 7:30am. They learned that two construction workers were driving Kitts Hummock Road when they stopped to assist a man they thought needed help. While talking to the man, later identified as 35 year old Dennis Swain of Dover, they began to argue and he threatened to get a gun. The workers left and drove to a construction site on North Bay Drive when they saw Swain again – with a gun. Swain shot at the workers – neither was injured.

Swain was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Reckless Endangering (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Swain was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,000 cash bond.