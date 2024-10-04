Dover Man Arrested after Shooting Incident Thursday

A Dover man has been arrested in a shooting incident that left one man injured in Dover. Delaware State Police were called to a home on David Hall Road Thursday just after 8:30pm where they found a 45 year old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. Investigation showed that 25 year old Cody Toomey and the victim were working on a vehicle in the driveway when Toomey placed an unsecured gun on the front steps of the house where a 3 year old family member found the gun and fired a shot hitting the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



Toomey was arrested and charged with 2 counts of 1st degree reckless endangering. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $6000 secured bond.

Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact Detective T. Ford at 302-698-8569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.