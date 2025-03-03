Dover Man Arrested after Shots Fired Complaint

A Dover man has been arrested on weapons charges after an incident Friday night on East Division Street. Dover Police say just after 10:30 police received several reports of gunshots being fired and one caller to 9-1-1 reported a man armed with a knife who was running and screaming.

Police determined the shots were coming from an alleyway off Willis Road and found 30 year old Alvin Williams in the alleyway. Police say Williams appeared to under the influence or experiencing a mental health crisis.

When police tried to contact Williams he resisted officers and a handgun fell from his outer clothing to the ground. A police K-9 was deployed and Williams was handcuffed and the firearm determined to be a .45 caliber loaded with an extended magazine. A spent .45 caliber shell casing was later recovered in the alley and a knife was also recovered from Williams.

Williams was treated at BayHealth Kent Campus for a leg injury from the K-9 and charged with several offenses:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Discharging a Firearm in City Limits (Civil Citation)

Williams was arraigned and is being held at SCI in default of a $23,050 secured bail.