Dover Man Arrested after Sunday Shooting in Dover

A Dover man has been arrested for a shooting Sunday evening on Maple Glen Drive. Dover Police were called just after 7pm and located a 39 year old male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. Police have learned that the victim was arguing with 31 year old Deshaun Williams of Dover when Williams pulled out a firearm and shot the victim – and left the area. Williams was arrested by Delaware State Police in the Hartly area and turned over to Dover Police. Williams is charged with the following offenses:

Assault First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Reckless Endangering First Degree

Williams is being held at SCI in default of a $78,000 cash bail.