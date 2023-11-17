Dover Man Arrested after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Dover Police say just before 4pm the Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit was conducting a firearms investigation on 35 year old William Caldwell of Dover, but he resisted arrest and struggled with officers – on officer sustaining a head injury. Caldwell was arrested and found in possession of a handgun concealed inside his waistband and oxycodone.

Caldwell was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed, arraigned and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Resisting Arrest With Force

Assault Second of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Caldwell was committed to SCI in default of a $106,250 cash bail. The officer was treated and released from Bayhealth Kent Campus.