Dover Man Arrested after Traffic Stop
November 17, 2023/
A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Dover Police say just before 4pm the Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit was conducting a firearms investigation on 35 year old William Caldwell of Dover, but he resisted arrest and struggled with officers – on officer sustaining a head injury. Caldwell was arrested and found in possession of a handgun concealed inside his waistband and oxycodone.
Caldwell was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed, arraigned and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Resisting Arrest With Force
- Assault Second of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Caldwell was committed to SCI in default of a $106,250 cash bail. The officer was treated and released from Bayhealth Kent Campus.