Dover Man Arrested after Traffic Stop

November 17, 2023/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial
Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Dover Police say just before 4pm the Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit was conducting a firearms investigation on 35 year old William Caldwell of Dover, but he resisted arrest and struggled with officers – on officer sustaining a head injury. Caldwell was arrested and found in possession of a handgun concealed inside his waistband and oxycodone.

Caldwell was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed, arraigned and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
  • Resisting Arrest With Force
  • Assault Second of a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

Caldwell was committed to SCI in default of a $106,250 cash bail.  The officer was treated and released from Bayhealth Kent Campus.

Hermann-Financial
Posted in , , , ,