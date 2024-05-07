Dover Man Arrested Following Shooting On Harmony Lane

A 19-year-old from Dover has been arrested for a shooting that happened Monday morning. At 10:30 a.m. that day, Dover Police were called to Harmony Lane for the report of shots fired. The investigation led police to believe that Javon Johnson was responsible for the shooting. During the incident, a vehicle with a 20-year-old Smyrna girl inside was struck by gunfire. She was not injured during this shooting. Johnson was taken into custody without incident inside an apartment on Harmony Lane. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence. As a result of the search warrant, Officers located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. After he was processed and arraigned, Johnson was taken to SCI where he is being held on $26,000 cash bail. He faces multiple firearm charges as well as Reckless Endangering in the First Degree.

