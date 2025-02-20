Dover Man Arrested Following Vape Shop Burglaries & Pursuit

Dover Police have arrested a 22-year-old Dover man following two burglaries and a pursuit late Wednesday night. The Dover Police Department took the report at about 10:15 p.m. of a burglary at First State Vape on North DuPont Highway. Officers found the front door shattered. The front glass was broken, and police say someone entered the store and removed several products before fleeing in a vehicle. About an hour later, a Patrol Supervisor was driving in the area of Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway when he saw someone running northbound from the business. The Officer also heard an audible alarm coming from the store and noticed the front glass to the business was shattered. The suspect entered a vehicle, however the Officer was able to conduct a traffic stop on him shortly after. Upon stopping the vehicle, the individual was identified as Aahren Johnson-Wilder. After driving off, a vehicle pursuit ensued, and after driving into the parking lot of Royal Farms on W Lebanon Road, he exited the vehicle and ran away. He was caught and charged with several offenses and is now at SCI on $13,000 secured bail.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

Aahren Johnson-Wilder

Johnson-Wilder was committed to SCI on $13,000 secured bail on the following charges:

-Burglary Third Degree

-Attempted Burglary Third Degree

-Resisting Arrest

-Failure To Stop On Command

-Theft Less Than $1,500

-Attempted Theft Less Than $1,500

-Criminal Mischief (2x)

Johnson-Wilder is presumed innocent until proven guilty.