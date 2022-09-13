Dover Man Arrested for 5th DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Delaware State Police spotted a BMW speeding on North DuPont Highway near Dyke Branch Road just before 10pm on September 10 and stopped the vehicle. When he contacted the driver, 36 year old Antholyn Vaquiz, the trooper detected alcohol on his breath and began a DUI investigation. Vaquiz was arrested – a search of his person turned up a small amount of marijuana, but a computer check revealed Vaquiz had four prior DUI convictions. He is charged with:

Fifth Offense DUI (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Numerous traffic offenses

Vaquiz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and was released after posting $10,654 secured bond.