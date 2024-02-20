Dover Man Arrested for 7th Offense DUI

Dover Police have arrested a 44-year-old Dover man for his 7th DUI offense. Police arrested Jermaine Caldwell following a traffic stop Sunday night. A Patrol Officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and River Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle however the vehicle failed to stop and drove into an alleyway behind Kent Avenue. The officer located the vehicle and driver, who was identified as Caldwell. Based on the observations made by the officer, a DUI investigation began and it was determined that Caldwell had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Caldwell is now at Sussex Correctional Institute SCI on over $27,500 secured bail.

Charges:

-7th Offense DUI

-Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal

-Driving License Suspended/Revoked

-Failure to Stop at a Red Light

Jermaine Caldwell