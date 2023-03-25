Dover Man Arrested for 8th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested for DUI after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Dover. Delaware State Police spotted a Nissan speeding on North DuPont Highway in the area of Scarborough Road. Troopers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, 27 year old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez and smelled alcohol on his breath and detected signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI – and a computer check showed 7 prior convictions for DUI.

Lopez-Hernandez was taken to Troop 9 and charged with the following offenses:

Driving Under the Influence, 7 th Offense or Greater (Felony)

Offense or Greater (Felony) Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Speeding

Lopez-Hernandez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $20,201 secured bond.