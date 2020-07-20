Dover Man Arrested For 9th DUI

A crash in Felton Sunday night resulted in a Dover man being arrested for his ninth DUI offense, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash occurred in the 3,000-blick of Mid State Road west of Robbins Road. A vehicle left the roadway, struck a standing tree, then a parked landscape trailer.

The vehicle continued to travel through a cornfield before it came to a stop.

A responding trooper made contact with 63-year-old Terry Brooks in the vehicle, which was disabled but still running. The smell of alcohol led to a DUI investigation, which determined that Brooks’ driver’s license was suspended and that he had been arrested eight previous times for DUI.

Brooks was arrested and arraigned. He was being held on secured bond.

Brooks was taken into custody without further incident and transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following:

9th Offense after 8 prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Malicious Mischief By a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Provide Information At Collision Scene Resulting in Property Damage

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession

EXPIRED TAGS

Failed to remain within a single lane

Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol or Drugs

Brooks was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R .Young Correctional Institution on $7009.00 secured bond.