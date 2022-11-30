Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary

A Dover man is in custody after being arrested on attempted burglary, resisting arrest, among other charges. Police say a man identified as 27-year old Dwayne Tate tried to break into a home on South State Street on Monday night. When officers arrived, he tried to run away, at which time the officers used a taser. The investigation revealed that he had broken a window to the home. Tate is now at Sussex Correctional Institute on $12,500 secured bail.

charges include:

-Attempted Burglary First Degree

-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

-Resisting Arrest

-Criminal Mischief

-Possession of Marijuana