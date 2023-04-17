Dover Man Arrested for Burglary at Dover Public Library

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police were called to the Dover Public Library for a burglar alarm call on Saturday. Police dispatchers were able to remotely view cameras from the library which showed 25 year old Alexander Melero-Almodovar of Dover hiding behind a desk. The library had been closed for about 90 minutes and no one should have been inside. Police arrested Melero-Almodovar without incident. Investigation revealed that while inside, Melero-Almodovar took an undisclosed amount of money from a desk.

He is charged with 3rd degree burglary and theft under $1500 and was released on his own recognizance.