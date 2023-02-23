Dover Man Arrested for Drug and Felony Weapons Offenses
A 48-year-old Dover man faces numerous drug and felony weapons charges after troopers stopped him on East Street South of East Camden Wyoming Avenue yesterday evening. A drug-certified canine then conducted a free-air sniff of the outside of the Camaro and the dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics. A search led to the discovery of numerous drug items. Also, a computer check of Kevin Walker showed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Additional Information from Delaware State Police
Their search led to the discovery of the following:
Approximately 42.90 grams of crack cocaine
Approximately 81.60 grams of methamphetamine
Approximately 655 baggies containing approximately 4.585 grams of suspected heroin
Approximately 41.08 grams of marijuana
Approximately 1.34 grams of cocaine
Approximately twelve Suboxone strips
Approximately 35 prescription pills of various types
A concealed and loaded 9-millimeter handgun
Drug paraphernalia
Walker was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts
Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Driving While Suspended / Revoked
Walker was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $243,500 cash bond.