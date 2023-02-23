Dover Man Arrested for Drug and Felony Weapons Offenses

A 48-year-old Dover man faces numerous drug and felony weapons charges after troopers stopped him on East Street South of East Camden Wyoming Avenue yesterday evening. A drug-certified canine then conducted a free-air sniff of the outside of the Camaro and the dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics. A search led to the discovery of numerous drug items. Also, a computer check of Kevin Walker showed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police

Their search led to the discovery of the following:

Approximately 42.90 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 81.60 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 655 baggies containing approximately 4.585 grams of suspected heroin

Approximately 41.08 grams of marijuana

Approximately 1.34 grams of cocaine

Approximately twelve Suboxone strips

Approximately 35 prescription pills of various types

A concealed and loaded 9-millimeter handgun

Drug paraphernalia

Walker was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended / Revoked

Walker was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $243,500 cash bond.