Dover Man Arrested for Drug Offenses, Resisting Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested a 34-year-old Dover man on multiple drug and resisting arrest charges after a pursuit near Seaford yesterday. According to State Police, yesterday shortly before 4 p.m., a member of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force saw an Acura MDX fail to use its turn signal as it was turning onto German Road from Concord Pond Road. The driver–Jesus Torres– initially did not stop and then as the detective attempted to arrest him at a dead end on Jewell Street, he failed to comply with the officer’s commands and struck the detective several times. Torres was able to escape and fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. After the arrest, detectives searched the Acura and found powder cocaine and hundreds of dollars in suspected drug dealing proceeds. Torres is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,501 cash bond.

Jesus Torres

List of Charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Signal

Other info from DSP:

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 3:47 p.m., a member of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force saw an Acura MDX fail to use its turn signal as it was turning onto German Road from Concord Pond Road. The Acura initially did not stop when the detective tried to pull it over. The Acura ultimately came to a stop at a dead end on Jewell Street, at which point the detective attempted to arrest the driver, later identified as Jesus Torres. Torres failed to comply with verbal commands and struck the detective several times as he physically resisted arrest. Torres was able to escape and fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. After Torres was taken into custody, detectives searched the Acura and found approximately 21.95 grams of powder cocaine, and $932 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.

Torres was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with several crimes (listed above), arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,501 cash bond.