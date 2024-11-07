Dover Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Dealing and Prostitution Following Months Long Joint Investigation

Dover Police have arrested a 62-year-old Dover man for illegal drug dealing and prostitution that was occurring at a residence associated with James Paz in the unit block of South State Street. The Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit (DVOC), the Delaware State Police Human Trafficking Unit, and the FBI Delaware Violent Crimes and Safe Streets Task Force (DVCSSTF) collaborated and began a several months long investigation into these acts. On Wednesday November 6th, a search warrant was executed, and Paz was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residences resulted in Detectives locating paraphernalia related to heroin and crack cocaine packaging/use and 13 bags of heroin. Paz was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. Paz is at SCI on the following charges from each department:

Additional Details from Dover PD:

Dover Police Department – $3,400 unsecured bail on the following charges:

-Maintaining a Drug Property

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Delaware State Police – $80,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Human Trafficking – Sexual Servitude (2x)

-Trafficking an Individual (2x)

Paz is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Dover Police Department would like to thank the Delaware State Police and the FBI for their continued partnership and dedication to improving conditions in Dover and throughout the State of Delaware.