Dover Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

A stop for a traffic violation by Felton Police resulted in the arrest of a wanted man. Felton Police say they made the stop Tuesday, January 2nd in the area of Turkey Point Road. They contacted the driver who was identified as 51 year old Jude Cotherie of Dover. Investigation showed Cotherie was wanted on an active warrant from Harrington policed for 3rd degree assault and terroristic threatening.

Police arrested Cotherie who was charged with speeding and turned over to Harrington Police on the outstanding warrants.