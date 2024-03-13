Dover Man Arrested for Robbery

Dover Police have arrested a 57-year-old Dover man for a robbery that occurred late last night at Bally’s Hotel and Casino on North DuPont Highway. Police say a purse was stolen at knife point while the victim was sitting in her vehicle. While responding to the scene, a witness contacted the Dover Police Department and reported that they saw the incident and were actively watching the man flee and helped officers catch him. Officers found him hiding in the bushes. Recardo Weatherspoon faces robbery and weapons charges. Weatherspoon is at SCI on $42,000 cash bail.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim was sitting her vehicle when Weatherspoon got in through an unsecured door, displayed a knife, and demanded she turn over her purse. The victim complied and Weatherspoon fled but was caught, as described above, shortly after this incident.

Weatherspoon was processed and arraigned at Dover Police Department.

Weatherspoon was committed to SCI on $42,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Robbery First Degree

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited

Recardo Weatherspoon