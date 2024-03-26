Dover Man Arrested for Robbery

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested for robbery after an incident Monday evening. Dover Police were called for a shoplifting at Boscov’s and learned from an employee that 31 year old Tre’avon Anderson of Dover concealed merchandise from the store and left without paying for it. When an employee confronted him, Anderson punched the employee in the face, pulled a knife and left the store. Police located and arrested Anderson and located merchandise taken from Boscov’s and Bath and Body Works when he was arrested. Police also recovered a folding knife.

Anderson was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. He is charged with:

Robbery First Degree

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Instrument

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500

Shoplifting Under $1,500

Anderson was committed to SCI on $22,100 cash bail.